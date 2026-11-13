Benton’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring people who like helping customers and staying active on the job. If you want steady hours and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1220 AR-35, Benton, AR 72019

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced convenience store role where you greet customers, run the register, and help keep the store looking sharp inside and out. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, tuition reimbursement, weekly pay, bonus potential, and flexible schedules.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Location: Benton, AR

Type: Part-time (may offer full-time)

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level auto parts sales job helping DIY customers in-store and by phone with parts, batteries, wipers, and more. Good fit if you like cars, don’t mind lifting, and want a mix of customer service, stocking, and occasional local deliveries.

Employer: Champs Chicken (inside Circle K)

Champs Chicken (inside Circle K) Location: 1220 AR-35, Benton, AR 72019

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Customer-facing role at the hot food counter, taking orders, running the register, and helping with food service. Offers flexible shifts, weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, paid training, and clear paths to move up with a large, stable employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a shift or duty that fits your life better than you expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.