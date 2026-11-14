💰 Strong fire rating may help lower insurance in Benson

The Benson Fire Department has kept an excellent ISO 2 fire rating for both the Banner (rural) District and the Benson (municipal) District.

This rating comes from a routine inspection by the NC Office of State Fire Marshal under the North Carolina Response Rating System (NCRRS) and is effective December 1, 2026.

Inspectors checked things like staffing, equipment, maintenance, communications, training, and water supply. NCRRS ratings run from 1 (best) to 10 (not certified), and most rural departments are a 9S, so a 2 is a very strong score.

A higher fire rating can significantly lower homeowners insurance rates within the Banner and Benson fire districts.

If you live in these districts, it may be worth calling your home insurance company to see if this ISO 2 rating could reduce your premium.