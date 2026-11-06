🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Benson, NC

Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Benson, NC? These pups are already in our community and hoping for a safe, loving home.

Breed: Dachshund

Age: Adult (about 5 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Red, smooth coat

Weight: ~9.9 lbs (needs to gain about 2 lbs)

Shelter: All American Dachshund Rescue - Benson, NC Foster Location

Adoption Fee: $425 + $25 microchip fee

Health & vetting:

Up to date on vaccines (DHPP, rabies)

(DHPP, rabies) Spayed

Training & home needs:

Housetrained to a schedule

to a schedule Crate trained

Leash training in progress

in progress Fenced yard needed

Marked as no special needs

Best with only older/“small” children (per rescue notes)

Mia is a classic red Dachshund girl who’s already spayed, vetted, and used to a routine. She’ll do best in a home that can keep her on a schedule and provide a secure fenced yard.

👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Dachshund

Age: Young (about 2 years)

Gender: Female

Color: Red, smooth coat

Weight: ~11.4 lbs

Shelter: All American Dachshund Rescue - Benson, NC Foster Location

Adoption Fee: $475 + $25 microchip fee

Health & vetting:

Up to date on vaccines (DHPP, rabies)

(DHPP, rabies) Spayed

Training & home needs:

Housetrained to a doggie door or schedule

to a doggie door or schedule Crate trained

Leash training in progress

Rosie is a young, red Dachshund who’s already spayed, vaccinated, and used to both a doggie door and a regular potty schedule. She’s a great match for someone who can keep up her training and give her plenty of love.

👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Color: Black

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Benson, NC)

Adoption Fee: $0 (owner rehome)

Personality & behavior (from owner):

Super friendly and easygoing

and Described as goofy and doesn’t need much to be happy

and doesn’t need much to be happy Can be a bit territorial around food with little children

Cash’s owner is heartbroken to rehome him and is hoping for a loving home with a flexible schedule that can give him time and attention. He may be best in a home that can manage his food space around small kids.

👉 Meet Cash and contact his owner on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Benson, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with a friend who might be looking. Every share helps them get closer to a forever family.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.