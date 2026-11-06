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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Benson, NC
Looking for a loyal dog to join your family in Benson, NC? These pups are already in our community and hoping for a safe, loving home.
Mia
Breed: Dachshund
Age: Adult (about 5 years)
Gender: Female
Color: Red, smooth coat
Weight: ~9.9 lbs (needs to gain about 2 lbs)
Shelter: All American Dachshund Rescue - Benson, NC Foster Location
Adoption Fee: $425 + $25 microchip fee
Health & vetting:
- Up to date on vaccines (DHPP, rabies)
- Spayed
Training & home needs:
- Housetrained to a schedule
- Crate trained
- Leash training in progress
- Fenced yard needed
- Marked as no special needs
- Best with only older/“small” children (per rescue notes)
Mia is a classic red Dachshund girl who’s already spayed, vetted, and used to a routine. She’ll do best in a home that can keep her on a schedule and provide a secure fenced yard.
👉 Meet Mia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rosie
Breed: Dachshund
Age: Young (about 2 years)
Gender: Female
Color: Red, smooth coat
Weight: ~11.4 lbs
Shelter: All American Dachshund Rescue - Benson, NC Foster Location
Adoption Fee: $475 + $25 microchip fee
Health & vetting:
- Up to date on vaccines (DHPP, rabies)
- Spayed
Training & home needs:
- Housetrained to a doggie door or schedule
- Crate trained
- Leash training in progress
Rosie is a young, red Dachshund who’s already spayed, vaccinated, and used to both a doggie door and a regular potty schedule. She’s a great match for someone who can keep up her training and give her plenty of love.
👉 Meet Rosie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cash
Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
Age: Adult
Gender: Male
Color: Black
Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Benson, NC)
Adoption Fee: $0 (owner rehome)
Personality & behavior (from owner):
- Super friendly and easygoing
- Described as goofy and doesn’t need much to be happy
- Can be a bit territorial around food with little children
Cash’s owner is heartbroken to rehome him and is hoping for a loving home with a flexible schedule that can give him time and attention. He may be best in a home that can manage his food space around small kids.
👉 Meet Cash and contact his owner on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Benson, NC, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs, or share this with a friend who might be looking. Every share helps them get closer to a forever family.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.