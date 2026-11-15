Bensenville’s industrial side is busy right now, especially in metal casting and foundry work. If you don’t mind heat and hands-on work, there are solid full-time roles with training and benefits.

Employer: Finitetek

Finitetek Location: Bensenville, IL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.50 – $20.00/hour

Good for: People who like physical work and want to learn different parts of metal casting.

You’ll help with core making, furnace tending, molding support, and grinding/finishing. No experience needed; on-the-job training is provided and both freshers and experienced workers are welcome. Hot foundry setting, steady shifts, and benefits like 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and life insurance.

Employer: Finitetek

Finitetek Location: Bensenville, IL (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00/hour

Good for: Anyone starting out in manufacturing who wants a clear, focused role.

This job is all about supporting furnace operations—loading materials, watching temperatures, and keeping the area clean and safe. It’s entry-level with full training, and you’ll work in a hot industrial environment with a team. Benefits include 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and life insurance.

If one of these sounds right, save the link and apply soon while spots are open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.