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Bensenville
Railroad Museum open this weekend in Veterans Park
11 days ago
The Railroad Museum in Veterans Park at Main St. and Church Rd. will be open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. this weekend, offering access to the Mexican Boxcar Camp exhibit, which runs through December. More information: https://t.co/tgagcyZhnh
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bensenville Park District
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