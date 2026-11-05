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Bensenville

Thanksgiving Pie Making Class at Fischer Farm

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vsfIT_1Gp4nQDN00

The Bensenville Park District is hosting a Thanksgiving Pie Making class at Fischer Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for $10 | $15, with all supplies included. Participants will learn step by step how to make a homemade pie. Register online: https://t.co/eghOTs2sYa

This content is adapted from materials provided by Bensenville Park District

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