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Bensenville
Thanksgiving Pie Making Class at Fischer Farm
5 days ago
The Bensenville Park District is hosting a Thanksgiving Pie Making class at Fischer Farm on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at 1:30 p.m. for $10 | $15, with all supplies included. Participants will learn step by step how to make a homemade pie. Register online: https://t.co/eghOTs2sYa
This content is adapted from materials provided by Bensenville Park District
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