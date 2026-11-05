🎁 Community Freebies in Bensenville — Helpful Home Items

Bensenville neighbors are sharing some very handy free items this week. If you or someone you know could use bathroom safety or comfort gear, these are worth a look.

Item: Locking toilet seat

Condition: White, clean; adds inches to an elongated or round toilet

Location: Addison Township, DuPage County, Illinois (Bensenville area)

Source: trashnothing.com

This locking toilet seat can raise the height of your toilet, which may help with comfort and accessibility. It’s described as white and clean, and it works on both elongated and round toilets. The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, so more people can reply.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Shower chair

Condition: Adjustable legs, clean

Location: Addison Township, DuPage County, Illinois (Bensenville area)

Source: trashnothing.com

This shower chair has adjustable legs, so you can set it to a height that feels safe and comfortable. It’s listed as clean, and can be a big help for anyone who needs extra support while bathing. The poster is also using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before picking a recipient.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: 4 shower filters

Condition: Do not fit the poster’s new shower; otherwise not described

Location: Addison Township, DuPage County, Illinois (Bensenville area)

Source: trashnothing.com

There are 4 shower filters available. They don’t fit the owner’s new shower, so they’re being given away. If you use shower filters already, these might be a good match for your setup.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Bensenville tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.