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🎁 Community Freebies in Bensenville — Helpful Home Items
Bensenville neighbors are sharing some very handy free items this week. If you or someone you know could use bathroom safety or comfort gear, these are worth a look.
Locking toilet seat (Bensenville)
Item: Locking toilet seat
Condition: White, clean; adds inches to an elongated or round toilet
Location: Addison Township, DuPage County, Illinois (Bensenville area)
Source: trashnothing.com
This locking toilet seat can raise the height of your toilet, which may help with comfort and accessibility. It’s described as white and clean, and it works on both elongated and round toilets. The giver is using a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it, so more people can reply.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
shower chair (Bensenville)
Item: Shower chair
Condition: Adjustable legs, clean
Location: Addison Township, DuPage County, Illinois (Bensenville area)
Source: trashnothing.com
This shower chair has adjustable legs, so you can set it to a height that feels safe and comfortable. It’s listed as clean, and can be a big help for anyone who needs extra support while bathing. The poster is also using a Fair Chance Policy, so they’ll wait before picking a recipient.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Shower filters (Bensenville)
Item: 4 shower filters
Condition: Do not fit the poster’s new shower; otherwise not described
Location: Addison Township, DuPage County, Illinois (Bensenville area)
Source: trashnothing.com
There are 4 shower filters available. They don’t fit the owner’s new shower, so they’re being given away. If you use shower filters already, these might be a good match for your setup.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free items in Bensenville tend to go quickly, so if something looks useful, check the listing and message the poster soon.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.