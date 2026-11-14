Bensalem Township has some solid customer-focused roles open right now, especially if you like helping people and don’t mind a fast pace.

Here are a few standout options hiring today:

Employer: Mavis Tire

Mavis Tire Location: Bensalem / Trevose, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the shop, keep customers happy, and help run a busy tire and auto service center. This role comes with weekly pay, health/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, holidays, and on-the-job training plus room to grow into higher management.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: Bensalem, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help lead the store team, drive parts sales, and keep customers coming back with strong service. Good fit if you like leadership, hitting goals, and learning the automotive retail world, with chances to grow your career.

Employer: Syneos Health Commercial Solutions

Location: Hybrid – Bensalem/Newtown, PA (3 days remote, 2 days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support patients, caregivers, and clinics in a virtual pharmaceutical contact center. You’ll handle calls and emails, solve problems with empathy, and keep detailed records, all while enjoying hybrid work, benefits, and a clear path to grow in healthcare support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers here are open to transferable skills.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.