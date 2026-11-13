Bensalem is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid local options if you’ve got your CDL and want to stay moving.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Bensalem, PA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Regional CDL A flatbed role hauling different loads with securement and tarping. Good fit if you like variety, know DOT rules, and want to work closely with dispatch and customers.

Employer: Anjer Container Rental

Anjer Container Rental Location: Bensalem, PA

Type: Part-time (about 10–20 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour

Benefits: 401(k) matching

Drive truck and tractor to move empty trailers and containers within about a two-hour radius. Home every day, no overnights, great if you want extra hours and steady local work.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Bensalem, PA (regional Northeast)

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: About $2,170+ per week $31.00/hour , about 55–65 hours/week $0.72/mile after 50 miles

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision after 30 days; PTO from Day 1; 401(k) with match; uniforms, phone & boot allowance, and more

Solo Class A CDL flex driver covering multiple Ryder accounts from VA to ME with flatbed trailers and a mix of sleeper and day cabs. Strong pay, weekly checks, and Ryder trains you on the equipment.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could lock in your next route.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.