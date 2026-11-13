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🚌 Bensalem Township PA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Driver Roles
Bensalem is busy and growing, which means steady work for safe, reliable drivers. Here are a few solid local options if you’ve got your CDL and want to stay moving.
CDL A Flatbed Truck Driver
- Employer: Warker LLC
- Location: Bensalem, PA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Regional CDL A flatbed role hauling different loads with securement and tarping. Good fit if you like variety, know DOT rules, and want to work closely with dispatch and customers.
Truck Driver Class A (Part-Time)
- Employer: Anjer Container Rental
- Location: Bensalem, PA
- Type: Part-time (about 10–20 hours/week)
- Pay: $25.00 – $28.00 per hour
- Benefits: 401(k) matching
Drive truck and tractor to move empty trailers and containers within about a two-hour radius. Home every day, no overnights, great if you want extra hours and steady local work.
Truck Driver CDL A Solo Flex Floater
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Bensalem, PA (regional Northeast)
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Pay: About $2,170+ per week
- $31.00/hour, about 55–65 hours/week
- $0.72/mile after 50 miles
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision after 30 days; PTO from Day 1; 401(k) with match; uniforms, phone & boot allowance, and more
Solo Class A CDL flex driver covering multiple Ryder accounts from VA to ME with flatbed trailers and a mix of sleeper and day cabs. Strong pay, weekly checks, and Ryder trains you on the equipment.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could lock in your next route.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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