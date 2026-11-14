Bennington’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and human services. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: United Counseling Service (UCS)

United Counseling Service (UCS) Location: Bennington, VT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support UCS’s Developmental Services team with client intake, records, billing support, and day‑to‑day office operations. This role is great if you have 2–3 years of admin/front desk experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want excellent benefits plus a mission‑driven workplace.

Employer: Dartmouth Health / Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Location: Bennington, VT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 11:30am – 8:00pm

Pay Range: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Front‑line hospital role handling patient registration, admissions, reception, and discharge. Good fit if you type at least 25 wpm, have solid customer service skills, and want steady hours plus Dartmouth Health’s full benefits package.

Employer: Dartmouth Health / Southwestern Vermont Medical Center

Location: Bennington, VT

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 3:15pm – 11:45pm

Pay Range: $18.00 – $20.00/hour

Same core duties as the earlier shift—patient access, insurance checks, and phone/reception work—but with a later evening schedule that may suit night owls or those needing daytime free.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.