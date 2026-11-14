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📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Bennington, VT
Bennington’s admin and clerical scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and human services. If you’re organized, friendly, and like helping people, these roles are worth a look.
Program Administrator – Developmental Services
- Employer: United Counseling Service (UCS)
- Location: Bennington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support UCS’s Developmental Services team with client intake, records, billing support, and day‑to‑day office operations. This role is great if you have 2–3 years of admin/front desk experience, strong Microsoft Office skills, and want excellent benefits plus a mission‑driven workplace.
Admitting Switchboard Clerk – Day/Early Evening
- Employer: Dartmouth Health / Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
- Location: Bennington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 11:30am – 8:00pm
- Pay Range: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
Front‑line hospital role handling patient registration, admissions, reception, and discharge. Good fit if you type at least 25 wpm, have solid customer service skills, and want steady hours plus Dartmouth Health’s full benefits package.
Admitting Switchboard Clerk – Evenings
- Employer: Dartmouth Health / Southwestern Vermont Medical Center
- Location: Bennington, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 3:15pm – 11:45pm
- Pay Range: $18.00 – $20.00/hour
Same core duties as the earlier shift—patient access, insurance checks, and phone/reception work—but with a later evening schedule that may suit night owls or those needing daytime free.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often list related openings on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.