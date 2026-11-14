Bennington has some solid openings right now if you like helping people and being active in the community. These roles are hands-on, local, and focused on real support for neighbors and families.

Employer: United Counseling Service of Bennington County

United Counseling Service of Bennington County Location: Bennington, VT

Type: Full-time (core hours 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. )

(core hours ) Salary: Not listed

This role mixes office work with some direct support. You’ll handle scheduling, training staff, keeping records straight, and helping adults in staffed living and supported independent living programs stay on track with their service plans.

Employer: Sunrise Family Resource Center

Sunrise Family Resource Center Location: Bennington, VT

Type: Part-time (about 25 hours/week , weekdays between 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.)

(about , weekdays between 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) Salary: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Help run the food pantry, community diaper bank, and donated clothing/household items. Good fit if you like organizing, light cooking, and being out in the community making sure families get what they need.

Employer: United Counseling Service of Bennington County

United Counseling Service of Bennington County Location: Bennington, VT

Type: Part-time ( 24 hours/week , 2–8 p.m. plus alternating weekends)

( , 2–8 p.m. plus alternating weekends) Salary: Not listed

Work directly with adults in a group home setting—help with daily living skills, community outings, medication (after training), and basic housekeeping. Good for someone who wants steady afternoon/evening hours and to build close, ongoing relationships with residents.

If one of these sounds like you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application or email today.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.