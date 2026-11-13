🚧 Overnight street parking ban starts soon in Bennington.

Starting Sunday, November 15, 2026, you cannot park on the street overnight anywhere in town. This annual ban runs through April 15, 2027 so road crews can safely and fully plow snow.

A few things to do now:

Don’t leave cars parked on the street overnight between Nov 15 and Apr 15 .

. Check the area within about 25 feet from the center of the road on your property.

on your property. Remove yard toys, lawn furniture, and other items from that road right of way so plows don’t hit them.

If snow spray from plows knocks over your mailbox, call the Town at 802-442-1037 and ask for the Department of Public Works, or use the “fixit” form at: https://www.benningtonvt.org/how_do_i/report_a_concern.php

They’ll arrange to take care of it for you.