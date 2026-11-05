🛒 Bennettsville retail hiring now with multiple flexible roles

Bennettsville’s retail scene is steady right now, with a mix of part-time and full-time roles. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: Premium Retail Services (PRE-US)

Premium Retail Services (PRE-US) Location: Bennettsville, SC 29512

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00/hour base, with commission potential (top 25% earn $20+/hour with commissions)

Help shoppers pick phones, upgrades, and accessories inside a busy retail store. Great fit if you’re outgoing, love tech, and want commission on top of a steady hourly rate.

Employer: Food Lion

Location: 216 Hwy 15 401 Bypass East, Bennettsville, SC

Type: Full-time (posting title says PT; check listing for details)

(posting title says PT; check listing for details) Pay: Not listed

Work in the grocery aisles stocking shelves, keeping things clean, and helping customers find what they need. Good for someone who likes a routine, steady hours, and staying active on the job.

Employer: Hibbett Retail, Inc. (Bennettsville Square)

(Bennettsville Square) Location: Bennettsville, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $19.50/hour

Lead the whole store team, drive sales, manage inventory, and handle hiring and training. This is a solid step up if you’ve got a few years of retail and want leadership experience with bonus potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.