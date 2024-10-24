Open in App
    Acero Charter School Parents Vow To Fight ‘Our Hardest’ To Keep Schools Open

    By Francia Garcia Hernandez,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbr7C_0wKEgBCK00

    GAGE PARK — Southwest Side parents and students are pushing back on Acero Schools’ decision to close seven charter schools in majority Latino Chicago neighborhoods.

    Lucy Salgado, a mother of 3rd and 5th graders at Tamayo Elementary School in Gage Park, said she will “fight the school closures until the end” at a protest outside the school Friday. Salgado organized the rally at Tamayo, coordinating with parent leaders at other Acero schools set to close next school year. More rallies at several schools are planned in the upcoming days.

    The Chicago Teachers Union is also pushing back on the decision, organizing with teachers and parents at all seven schools who have sent over 1,000 emails to Acero’s board of directors and CPS CEO Pedro Martinez, said Rebecca Martinez, Chicago Teachers Union campaign manager. Dozens of teachers union petitions are being circulated among parents, students and teachers at schools, rallies and meetings.

    Last Friday, over 150 parents, students, and teachers stood outside Tamayo Elementary School, fighting to save the school.

    To the sound of “Sí, se puede” — “Yes, we can” — families and teachers held signs showing the concern, disappointment and uncertainty parents and students feel. One read: “I learned a lot here and I grew up here. Don’t take Tamayo away.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kBw8E_0wKEgBCK00
    Tamayo Elementary School families protest the charter network’s decision to close the Gage Park school at a rally on Oct. 18, 2024. Credit: Francia Garcia Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

    “I don’t want the school to close. I would miss my friends,” said Tamayo student Stephanie, 11, who lives in Gage Park.

    Ald. Jeylú Gutierrez (14th) and Raymond Lopez (15th) also joined a rally outside Tamayo School Friday afternoon. Gutierrez called on Acero’s board of directors to meet with Tamayo families and provide “the answers they deserve,” as the decision to close the school has left families “in limbo.”

    The school serves a student population that is 98% Latino, 91% low-income and 15% have an individualized learning program, data shows.

    About 36% of Tamayo Elementary students met or exceeded reading performance levels for the Illinois Assessment of Readiness, the state’s annual standardized test, according to Illinois Board of Education data . That average among Chicago Public Schools students was about 30.5%, data shows . Math scores are on par with district averages.

    “Teachers are doing something really well and kids are learning,” Salgado said.

    The “unfair and heartbreaking” decision to close has left parents scrambling to figure out plans for next school year, several Tamayo and Cisneros Elementary Schools parents said.

    At a parent meeting with Ald. Julia Ramirez (12th), Cisneros parent Griselda Haro said her 6th grade daughter is scared of being bullied if she attends a new school. Cisneros is more than a school; “it is a family,” she said.

    “When the decision was announced, my daughter and I cried. She told me, ‘Mom, what am I going to do? They’re going to bully me at a new school,’” Haro said. “It is heartbreaking.”

    Maria Sanchez, whose two grandkids attend Cisneros Elementary, also said her grandson is worried about being bullied if he has to switch schools.

    “We are here to save their second home,” Sanchez said.

    Cisneros 8th-grade students Jasmin Rocha, Melody Soto and Ali Alrobaie told Ramirez they have organized with students to collect petition signatures in an effort to keep the school open. They have siblings at the school and it hurts to see their parents worried about what school they’re going to go, they said.

    “Even if we’re graduating, we want to help the little kids,” Rocha said. “I don’t want to see their education disrupted.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lyFlC_0wKEgBCK00
    Tamayo Elementary School families protest the charter network’s decision to close the Gage Park school at a rally outside Tamayo Elementary School on Oct. 18, 2024. Credit: Francia Garcia Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

    Several parents questioned how Acero Schools decided which schools would be closed and demanded financial audits of the charter school network.

    Acero officials said the schools have lost 1,400 students in the last eight years. But there are long waitlists at Tamayo and Cisneros Elementary Schools, parents said.

    “My granddaughter was on the waiting list [for Cisneros] for two years,” Sanchez said.

    Yesenia Lopez, office coordinator at Tamayo Elementary Schools, said Friday the school serves 270 students. It has a waiting list of 82 students and has 100% enrollment for the last 10 years. During that same period, the school maintained a very low teacher rotation rate, with only one transfer in the last five years, she said.

    Shuttering the school should have “never even been considered,” she said.

    Acero’s announcement, which blindsided teachers, staff and principals, has brought uncertainty to the classroom. The school is home to “entire families and extended families,” with former students bringing their kids back and “lots of cousins” attending the same elementary school, said Tamayor teacher Mary O’Brien-Combs.

    “The school is magical, it’s so special,” O’Brien-Combs said.

    It is especially troubling for parents and students with special education needs, several parents told Block Club.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jdune_0wKEgBCK00
    Southwest Side alderpeople Jeylu Gutierrrez (14th) and Raymond Lopez (15h), Tamayo parent Lucy Salgado, Board of Education candidate Eva Villalobos and CTU campaign manager Rebecca Martinez at a rally outside Tamayo Elementary School on Oct. 18, 2024. Credit: Francia Garcia Hernandez/Block Club Chicago

    Lopez, the Southwest Side alderman, called on Mayor Brandon Johnson and Martinez to look for ways to keep all Acero schools open.

    Ramirez told parents she will ask the Acero board to meet with parents to provide “the answers they deserve” and demand CPS to come up with plans to save the schools.

    Six of seven Acero schools with plans of closing are at buildings owned by the Archdiocese of Chicago, which benefits from tax exemptions, Ramirez said.

    The Archdiocese of Chicago also owns the shuttered St. Maurice Catholic Church in McKinley Park, which houses the Velma Thomas Early Childhood Center. The Archdiocese of Chicago announced plans to sell the building, pushing the CPS dual-language early childhood school to close, Ramirez said.

    “It is very important we clarify how the church will help us,” Ramirez said.

    The Chicago Teachers Union, representing all Acero school teachers, fully rejects the decision. Rebecca Martinez called on CPS to intervene and prevent the schools from closing, a “failed practice” of the past.

    The decision to close schools impacts the whole neighborhood beyond Acero school families, said Melina Pereyra, a Brighton Park mother whose kids used to attend Cisneros Schools.

    If Cisneros closes, it will have a ripple effect on other schools in the area. More students would enroll in neighborhood schools, increasing the number of students per teacher and potentially straining resources.

    “It affects everyone in the neighborhood,” she said.

    Support Local News!

    Subscribe to Block Club Chicago , an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to gift a subscription , or you can support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

    Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast:

