Elgin Teen Killed Walking To United Center Remembered As Car Enthusiast, ‘Genuine Person’

NEAR WEST SIDE — Jess Kendall frequently drove with family and friends from suburban Elgin to the United Center for Blackhawks games and concerts.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old high school senior made the trek to the Near West Side once again. This time, he was fatally shot during a robbery attempt as he walked from his car to the United Center.

Now, the Elgin community is rallying around the family of Kendall, who is remembered as a kind and family oriented person with a passion for cars.

“He was a very genuine person,” said Gary Kendall, Jess Kendall’s older brother. “He had a passion to live life to the fullest.”

Jess Kendall drove from Elgin to Chicago rapper Lil Durk’s concert at the United Center Sunday and parked blocks away from the stadium.

He was walking to the stadium with his girlfriend and others just before 7 p.m. Sunday in the 100 block of North Wolcott Avenue when they were approached by four people who demanded Kendall’s possessions, according to police and media reports.

Kendall and his girlfriend were then forced at gunpoint to hand over their belongings, including phones, IDs and money, the teen’s brother told ABC7. As Kendall walked away, he began yelling at his attackers, according to the Sun Times, who obtained a police report of the incident.

“Jess always wanted to protect everyone,” Kendall’s cousin Ariana Azharuddin said. “He had that big brother instinct where he would do anything to protect the people he loved.”

The four robbers then pistol-whipped Kendall and a struggle ensued, the Sun-Times reported. Kendall was then shot in his chest, stomach, neck and arm, according to family. One bullet pierced his heart.

Kendall was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead early Monday, according to police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Jess Kendall (sitting down, wearing hat) cared greatly for his family, also pictured. He was killed near the United Center Oct. 20, 2024. Credit: Provided

Two other bystanders, a 15-year-old boy and 19-year-old man, were also shot and taken to Stroger Hospital. The 15-year-old was listed in good condition and the 19-year-old was listed in critical condition.

Kendall’s killing has devastated his family, who said the teen would usually park closer to the United Center and isn’t sure why he parked further away this time.

“It was just wrong place, wrong time,” Gary Kendall said. “We would always park in the United Center parking lot or the one across the street. I don’t know why he parked where he did.”

Kendall was a senior at Elgin High School. A family friend on Monday launched a GoFundMe to help the Kendalls with funeral and other expenses as the search continues for answers in the case.

“Nothing can prepare a family for a loss like this and it is our hope to at least alleviate any financial pressure they may experience at this time,” GoFundMe organizer Moe Mustafa said on the fundraiser page. Mustafa is a coworker of one of Kendall’s immediate relatives, records show.

The fundraiser has raised over $7,000 towards a $10,000 goal as of Tuesday afternoon.

The 100 block of North Wolcott Avenue near the United Center where Jess Kendall was shot. Credit: Google Maps

Kendall was active in the auto shop at Elgin High School and that the school is going to dedicate the automotive wing to his memory, including a mural.

Family and friends are planning to celebrate Kendall’s memory at 7 p.m. Friday for a car meet at Elgin High School, 1200 Maroon Dr., Elgin.

No suspects are in custody and an investigation is ongoing, a Chicago police spokesperson said.

While they wait for answers in the case, Kendall’s family said they want to see more surveillance around the United Center and more policing of unlicensed and illegal guns on the street.

