Hollister High earns AP Program Honor Roll recognition once again

Hollister High School was recently notified by the College Board that it has been named to the Advanced Placement (AP) Program Honor Roll for the second consecutive year, earning bronze recognition for developing an AP program that creates a college-going culture and gives students opportunities to earn college credit and maximize their college outcomes. Hollister High is also once again being honored with a 2024 AP Access Award, which honors schools that encourage more low-income and underrepresented minority students to take AP courses.

Trevor Packer, the College Board’s senior vice president for AP instruction, said the AP School Honor Roll “recognizes schools that have done outstanding work to welcome more students into AP courses and support them on the path to college success.” He noted that the Access Award recognizes Hollister High because the percentage of students in at least one of those categories who took at least one AP exam before graduation is proportional to or above the school’s student population, “demonstrating a clear and effective commitment to equitable access to advanced coursework.”

Among last year’s graduating class at Hollister High School, 39 percent took at least one AP exam during their four years on campus and 30 percent of Class of 2023 grads scored a 3 or higher on one of those exams. Additionally, 50 students-or 6 percent of the graduating class — took five or more AP exams, with at least one of those tests taken during freshman or sophomore year.

College-Level Curriculum

The Advanced Placement program at Hollister High School offers college-level courses and exams that provide an opportunity for students to earn college credit, develop time management and critical thinking skills and prepare for college-level work. Twenty eight teachers on campus teach at least one AP class.

This year, more than a quarter of HHS students (907) are enrolled in at least one of the school’s 63 sections of 22 different AP courses. Not counting freshmen, who don’t take Advanced Placement courses, nearly 36 percent of all sophomores, juniors and seniors are enrolled in at least one AP course.

Principal Kevin Medeiros said Hollister High School’s inclusion on the AP Honor Roll “is truly incredible. The AP Access Award is further proof of the school’s dedication to inclusivity and broadening opportunities for all students. This accomplishment reflects the dedication of our extraordinary teachers, who continually foster academic success.” He said the AP recognition “also celebrates the determination of our students who rise to the challenge of AP courses, and acknowledges the steadfast support of their families, who are there for them every step of the way. Together, we are building a future full of endless opportunities, where each student can achieve their greatest potential.”

Elaine Klauer, San Benito High School District’s Assistant Superintendent for Academics and Instructional Program, said the AP Honor Roll School recognition acknowledges Hollister High School’s commitment to providing a rigorous curriculum that prepares students for their post-secondary education. “By expanding access to AP courses and exams, especially for traditionally underrepresented students, we are ensuring that all students have the opportunity to challenge themselves academically and earn college credit,” she said. “Our district is proud to support the hard work and dedication of our teachers and students, who continue to demonstrate academic excellence.”

A Schoolwide Effort

Research shows students who take AP courses and exams are more likely to attend college and graduate on time,” said College Board VP Trevor Packer. “And even for those who don’t earn college credit, advanced coursework provides early exposure to college level work and contributes to a college-going school culture. We know it takes a considerable schoolwide effort—dedication from teachers, counselors, administrators, students, and parents—to make AP access a priority.

Christine Dukes, a teacher in Hollister High School’s AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) program, said Advanced Placement courses play an important role in allowing students to challenge themselves with the type of rigor found in a college curriculum. “Students may use AP classes as an opportunity to dig deeper into a subject of interest, collaborate with other like-minded students, and try out something new (like AP Psychology) not found in the required curriculum. It is imperative that these classes are inclusive of all of the populations found here at HHS, especially those that are underrepresented in college.”

She said Hollister High provides a “safe space for students to push themselves. It isn’t enough that we tell them that they can do it; they need to be able to try it themselves. This helps to inspire them to dream big and envision a future on a university campus.” In addition to preparing students for the demands of post-secondary education, Mrs. Dukes noted that many students benefit from the college credits they can receive by passing their AP tests. “This has led to students starting college with sophomore-level standing, or even having many of their general education requirements satisfied so that they can take more classes in their major right away,” she said.

Preparation For College

Teresa Galvez-Sills, a parent who works at Hollister High School, said she is thankful that her two oldest children, Ian and Aidan, had the opportunity to take Advanced Placement courses and she is hopeful her two younger children will follow suit. Ian, Hollister High’s 2019 Salutatorian, took 13 AP courses during high school and went on to Stanford University, where he graduated in 2023 with a major in economics and a minor in international relations. Aidan, an HHS senior, is enrolled in six AP courses this year, bringing his total to 11.

“I believe these courses challenge and help our children prepare for college,” Mrs. Galvez Sills said. “I know at times it can be challenging for them but with teachers like ours, they will succeed.”

Aidan said his AP classes at Hollister High reflect the type of coursework he will experience at a university. “From a student perspective, I believe each class has prepared me for what a college class might entail in that particular subject and have overall made me a better student,” he said. “Learning to adapt to different class expectations and working towards the goal of truly understanding the topics behind each AP class has made me feel more confident in my abilities to excel at a university.”

Aidan, who is considering a number of colleges including Stanford, Johns Hopkins, UCLA, U.C. Berkeley and UCLA, said he would encourage any student that wishes to pursue higher education after high school to sign up for an AP class that interests them, as the benefits include “college credit, GPA boosts, and fundamental skills that can be applied in college.”

Equity and Access

San Benito High School District Board of Trustees President Miguel Sahagun said Hollister High School’s AP curriculum “prepares students and gives them an accurate understanding of the level of expectation of the work they must produce to be successful in college. Students who challenge themselves with AP coursework are truly gaining experience that will serve them during their post-secondary education.”

The ability to expand AP courses to students who are traditionally underrepresented “is an absolute necessity in providing equity and access,” President Sahagun said, noting that the District continues its commitment to help offset or cover the AP test fee for students who request it.

San Benito High School District Superintendent Dr. Shawn Tennenbaum said, “We are continuing to invest in student success at all levels. From the Board of Trustees to students, we see the outcomes of our educational investments coming to fruition. What better way to measure our success than through our students and their success? Our students continue to rise to the occasion every single day. This typifies everything we believe in.”

The AP honor is recognition of what the superintendent calls “an outstanding team effort by all members of our school community. Everyone should be proud, because every contribution is a contribution that makes a difference for every student.”

