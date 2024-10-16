Open in App
    What If George Clinton Designed Furniture? South Side Artist Norman Teague Explores In MoMA Exhibition

    By Maxwell Evans,

    2 days ago
    SOUTH SHORE — A South Side designer curated a new exhibition at a famed New York museum that imagines the influences underrepresented communities could have had on history’s iconic design movements, if given the chance, while pushing to diversify the field.

    South Shore resident Norman Teague is the inaugural artist to curate the Designer’s Choice series at the Museum of Modern Art, 11 W. 53rd St. in New York City. The “Jam Sessions” exhibition features four dozen creations from legends such as Mies van der Rohe, designer of the Promontory Apartments in Hyde Park, and Eero Saarinen, designer of the University of Chicago Law School building.

    Teague also created 19 pieces for the exhibition that interpret and build upon the classic works, including 15 prints made using generative AI and four prototype objects.

    The new works reimagine a past where popular design movements were more collaborative across cultures — and, by definition, less Euro- and male-centric, Teague said.

    “A jam session in this sort of context really means that there are some moments that weren’t shared, and how do we look back on those moments and imagine them as shared moments?” he said.

    “This is just a look at what that might have looked like if James Baldwin was a furniture designer — what would that chair look like? What if George Clinton was a furniture designer? I’m just using it as a tool to further the question and the conversation around who could’ve been an icon in the design world.”

    Credit: The Museum of Modern Art, New York. Photo by Jonathan Dorado
    Installation views of “Designer’s Choice: Norman Teague—Jam Sessions,” on view at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City from Oct. 10 through May 11, 2025. Credit: Jonathan Dorado/The Museum of Modern Art

    The exhibition, which opened Thursday and runs until May 11, is an extension of the decades-old Artist’s Choice series at the museum, known as MoMA.

    The long-running series breaks down “the ivory tower aspect” of museum curation, allowing artists to share their experiences through the MoMA’s collection without an academic filter, said Paul Galloway, collection specialist in the museum’s architecture and design department.

    Jam Sessions allowed Teague to “play in a playground” of historical objects, like chairs from Dutch interior designer Gerrit Rietveld and the husband-and-wife team of Charles and Ray Eames, Teague said.

    “He’s chosen a lot of the objects that are design history 101,” Galloway said. “He hits your De Stijl, your mid-century modernist moments. These are all objects very familiar to anyone with some exposure to design.”

    But mainstream design history favors the “European male flavor,” Teague said. He wanted to not only share those objects that have inspired him and countless other designers, but also to consider how the exhibition might look different if creations by women, Black and non-Western designers were given the same attention in the design world, he said.

    The exhibition “is a question to MoMA about the work that they’ve done over years and how that might that change — how, in the next 50 years, will there be more people of color and women collected inside of their institution?” Teague said.

    “In a very public way, I get to ask questions that mean a lot to me and that mean a lot to designers of color and women. It might spur more answers and allow people to not be afraid to ask these questions.”

    Among the pieces in the MoMA’s collection is a Sinmi stool , one of Teague’s “most heralded” pieces, which is “in practically every art museum,” Galloway said.

    But there’s “a very small list” of fellow Black designers and influences within the museum’s collection, Galloway said — something “Jam Sessions” highlights and interrogates.

    As Teague developed his Artist’s Choice show, officials quickly realized the designer should be “let loose” to not only curate but create new works in response to the collection, Galloway said.

    “His studio created these AI images asking what happens if Mies and John Coltrane sat down in Chicago, smoking cigars together in the 1950s?” Galloway said. “What sort of interesting ideas would percolate out of that? These sorts of retellings and re-imaginings of history are a through line” of the exhibition.

    Designers “are, at their core, geniuses of creating things for use,” Galloway said. “A lot of us wanted to just see what he makes, because he’s so freaking good.

    “As he was playing around with these sketches, with this AI, and coming up with one amazing idea after the other, there was a collective agreement: We’ve got to let this guy make some of this stuff. It’s too cool to just remain in 2D.”

    French designer Philippe Starck’s “Juicy Salif” lemon squeezer (left), as reimagined into “X-Press Yourself,” created by Teague using generative AI to incorporate cultural influences like Tupperware parties and neo-Pan-Africanism. Credit: The Museum of Modern Art; Norman Teague Design Studios
    Italian interior design firm Zanotta’s 1967 “Blow Inflatable Armchair” (left), as reinterpreted into Teague’s piece “MoColor,” with disco, “Soul Train” and Afro-psychedelic influences. Credit: The Museum of Modern Art; Norman Teague Design Studios

    Chicago’s creative influence looms large over the MoMA exhibition, and the curators are looking to engage and represent locals who can’t make their way to New York, they said.

    They’re developing online content, like selections from the exhibition and a music playlist, to complement the in-person show. Teague’s home community will also be brought to the MoMA by way of footage of Back Alley Jazz in South Shore, taken during the jazz festival’s inaugural year in 2018.

    “I’m going to do my best to make this touch home,” Teague said.

    Chicago’s Black communities are constantly pushing the boundaries of design, said Teague, who counts the likes of church volunteers and organizers of mass bike rides as designers even if “we just don’t label them that.”

    “Jam Sessions” aims to reflect and encourage that energy, ensuring the next generation of designers see themselves right at home alongside Mies van der Rohe and Rietveld, he said.

    “We are inserting ourselves into this canon as best we can,” Teague said. “I feel like we sit as the other, and hopefully that will change over time. It’s going to take work, and I’m down for that work.”

