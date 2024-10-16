Here’s What To See In Beverly And Morgan Park During Open House Chicago 2024

BEVERLY — Sprawling sacred spaces, art galleries, historic homes and even a honey winery will open its doors this weekend as part of the annual Open House Chicago tour.

Organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, the free event (unless otherwise noted) will allow both neighbors and visitors from afar to check out neighborhood gems like the Tudor-Style Paul and Jean Harris Home, owned by the founder of the first Rotary Club, and the grand Victorian spaces of the Ingersoll-Blackwelder House, which dates to the 1870s as one of the oldest homes in the community.

John H. Vanderpoel Art Association, 9625 S. Longwood Dr. Credit: Eric Allix Rogers

There’s also the Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery, the first in the state to raise honeybees to make mead, often called “honey wine.” Meadery tours and tastings will be offered every 15 to 20 minutes.

Meads and wines from Wild Blossom Meadery in Beverly. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli

Here are all the Beverly and Morgan Park locations included in this year’s event. Check individual listings for hours of operation.

Beverly and Morgan Park

Support Local News!

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago , an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods. Already subscribe? Click here to gift a subscription , or you can support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Listen to the Block Club Chicago podcast: