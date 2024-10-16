Open in App
    Here’s What To See In Beverly And Morgan Park During Open House Chicago 2024

    By Mack Liederman,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E2OeH_0w95WbWQ00

    BEVERLY — Sprawling sacred spaces, art galleries, historic homes and even a honey winery will open its doors this weekend as part of the annual Open House Chicago tour.

    Organized by the Chicago Architecture Center, the free event (unless otherwise noted) will allow both neighbors and visitors from afar to check out neighborhood gems like the Tudor-Style Paul and Jean Harris Home, owned by the founder of the first Rotary Club, and the grand Victorian spaces of the Ingersoll-Blackwelder House, which dates to the 1870s as one of the oldest homes in the community.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dKca2_0w95WbWQ00
    John H. Vanderpoel Art Association, 9625 S. Longwood Dr. Credit: Eric Allix Rogers

    There’s also the Wild Blossom Meadery & Winery, the first in the state to raise honeybees to make mead, often called “honey wine.” Meadery tours and tastings will be offered every 15 to 20 minutes.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ls6zO_0w95WbWQ00
    Meads and wines from Wild Blossom Meadery in Beverly. Credit: Ariel Parrella-Aureli

    Here are all the Beverly and Morgan Park locations included in this year’s event. Check individual listings for hours of operation.

    Beverly and Morgan Park

