The City of Benicia has shared a study for the Port of Benicia Facilities and Infrastructure Modernization Plan. The plan has 20 projects to improve the pier, backlands, shore power, stormwater, and transportation areas, plus five sea level rise projects to help with climate change.

Neighbors can review it from November 9 – December 8, 2026 online at www.ci.benicia.ca.us/portplan or in person at City Hall, 250 East L St. Comments are due by 5 PM on December 8 to Planning Manager Jason Hade at JHade@ci.benicia.ca.us. The City Council will look at adopting the plan on or after February 2, 2027. For questions, call (707) 746-4200.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Benicia