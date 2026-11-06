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Benicia
📅 Classical guitar concert at Benicia Library Nov. 7
8 days ago
📅 Classical guitar concert at Benicia Library
Enjoy an afternoon of live music with classical guitarist and vocalist Larry Almeida at the Benicia Public Library.
- Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026
- Time: 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm
- Location: At the library’s fireplace area
- Performer: Classical guitarist and vocalist Larry Almeida
Larry will perform classic songs and solos from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States.
Funding for this event is provided by the Friends of the Benicia Library.
All you need to do is show up at the library a little before 3:00 pm to grab a good seat and enjoy the music.
More Info: Larry Almeida Classical Guitar Performance
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