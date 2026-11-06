📅 Classical guitar concert at Benicia Library Nov. 7

📅 Classical guitar concert at Benicia Library

Enjoy an afternoon of live music with classical guitarist and vocalist Larry Almeida at the Benicia Public Library.

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Time: 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm

Location: At the library’s fireplace area

At the library’s area Performer: Classical guitarist and vocalist Larry Almeida

Larry will perform classic songs and solos from the 19th, 20th, and 21st centuries, in honor of the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Funding for this event is provided by the Friends of the Benicia Library.

All you need to do is show up at the library a little before 3:00 pm to grab a good seat and enjoy the music.