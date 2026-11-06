📅 Meet adoptable cats & kittens at Benicia Library Nov 10

📅 Adoptable cats & kittens are coming to the Benicia Public Library on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, from 11:00 am–2:00 pm.

Stop by the Doña Benicia Room to meet adorable cats and kittens looking for their forever homes. Trained volunteers will be there to answer your questions about temperament, care, and how the adoption process works.

All fees and requirements are handled by the Humane Society of the North Bay. No animals will go home on 11/10, but you can submit an adoption application on-site and then pick up your new feline friend once your application is approved in the days after the event.

If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat or kitten to your family, this is a relaxed way to meet several at once and learn more about adoption.