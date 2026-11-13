Get ready to say “I’m ready!” Summit Theatre Company is bringing The SpongeBob Musical, the 12-time Tony Award nominated Broadway hit, to the Summit High School Theater stage for six performances only – this is one production you do not want to miss!

So much Summit High School collaborative talent, including:

60+ students involved across cast, crew, and live pit orchestra

Professional quality sets, costumes and props made by students!

Dynamic choreography and powerful theme

Collaboration with Chaos Theory, Summit’s Robotics Team

“This show is for fans and skeptics alike. Let the nostalgia and the incredible musical talent pull you in, but it’s the heart and message of the show that will stay with you. The world could use more SpongeBob optimism!” – Lara Okamoto, Director, Summit Theatre

When the citizens of Bikini Bottom discover that a volcano will erupt and destroy their humble home, SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of positivity really can save the world!

The SpongeBob Musical is based on the beloved animated series created by Stephen Hillenburg and feature a book by Kyle Jarrow, with original songs by Yolanda Adamsn, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt.

“The SpongeBob Musical” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Friday, December 4 at 7:00 pm Friday, December 11 at 7:00 pm

Saturday, December 5 at 7:00 pm Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 pm

Sunday, December 6 at 2:00 pm Saturday, December 12 at 7:00 pm

Location: Summit High School Auditorium, 2855 NW Clearwater Drive, Bend, OR

Know Before You Go

Tickets: $10-$15 and can be purchased at www.summittheatrecompany.com

and can be purchased at www.summittheatrecompany.com Run time: 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission

2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission Age appropriateness: recommended for ages 6+

recommended for ages 6+ Content Advisory: This performance includes bright flashing lights, fog, loud sound effects, and moments of intense music that may be overwhelming for individuals with sensory sensitivities. Viewer discretion is advised for younger children or those sensitive to loud environments.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

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