Every so often, a community gets a real chance to shape what it becomes. This is one of those moments.

The City of Bend has launched theBend Made Survey, and what you share will help set the City’s priorities and guide its decisions for the next 20-30+ years. The roads we travel, the neighborhoods we build, the way we grow: your voice can help shape all of it. We hope you’ll take a few minutes to weigh in.

How Bend Made and Envision Bend fit together

You may be wondering how this connects to the work we’ve been doing together. The short answer: these are two different efforts that work best side by side.

Bend Made is a planning process required by the State of Oregon. It gives the City a framework to set priorities, meet state requirements, and move key initiatives forward, and it’s your direct line to the people making those decisions.

The Envision Bend Vision Action Plan grew out of a community-driven visioning process. It captures the hopes, ideas, and priorities that Central Oregonians shared for our future, organized around four focus areas: Economy for Everyone, Growth and Development, Inclusive Community, and Safe and Healthy Environment.

Where Envision Bend comes in

As stewards of the Vision Action Plan, we’ll be working alongside the City to make sure the vision you helped create stays part of the conversation. We bring years of community input, research, and shared priorities that can give the Bend Made process valuable context as it moves forward.

We see the Vision Action Plan not as a separate or competing plan, but as a resource that strengthens the City’s work. By bringing these efforts together, we can build on what you’ve already told us, avoid asking the same questions twice, and turn community aspirations into real, lasting action.

Please add your voice

Take theBend Made Survey and tell the City what matters most to you. Your input today, alongside the collective vision so many of you have already shaped, will help guide Bend for decades to come.

Thank you for caring about this place and for being part of this conversation. We’re grateful to be building Bend’s future with you.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

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