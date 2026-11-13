Celebrate the season with Central Oregon Mastersingers as the choir returns to the historic Tower Theatre for “Deck the Halls,” a festive holiday concert filled with beautiful music, familiar favorites, and plenty of holiday cheer.

With performances on Saturday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 13, at 2:00 p.m., “Deck the Halls” invites audiences to gather with family and friends and share the season’s joy and warmth through music.

The program blends traditional Christmas favorites with exciting contemporary choral music. Audiences will enjoy beloved carols such as “Away in a Manger” and “Silent Night,” alongside fresh arrangements and newer works, including Morten Lauridsen’s luminous “O Magnum Mysterium,” music by acclaimed composer Melissa Dunphy, and Dan Forrest’s moving setting of “Auld Lang Syne.”

Adding a spirited twist, the Mastersingers will perform Bob Chilcott’s “A Little Jazz Mass,” accompanied by piano, bass, and drums. This lively work brings unexpected jazz flair to the program, and several sing-along moments invite concertgoers to join the celebration.

The concert will also feature The Understory, the Mastersingers’ new chamber ensemble, in several intimate selections that showcase another dimension of the organization’s artistry.

From quiet, reflective moments to joyful music that fills the theatre, “Deck the Halls” promises a concert that is both festive and meaningful. Whether it’s a cherished annual tradition or a first introduction to the Mastersingers, audiences will find a wonderful way to celebrate the holidays in Central Oregon.

CONCERT DETAILS

Saturday, December 12, 2026 | 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 13, 2026 | 2:00 p.m.

Location: The Tower Theatre, Bend, Oregon

The Tower Theatre, Bend, Oregon Tickets Available at the Tower Theatre

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

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