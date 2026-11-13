Many new managers start without the tools needed to succeed. The NEXTUp Leaders program is here to help.

The NEXTUp Leaders program is an extension of the highly regarded 34-year Leadership Bend program and a bridge from the Bend Emerging Talent programming. Local employers have voiced a need for support in developing promising talent within their workplaces, allowing them to deepen their bench of leaders, retain key hires, and promote from within.

This program serves emerging leaders in organizations of all sizes, specifically for those transitioning from being individual contributors to team and project leaders—and employers looking to upskill and retain these rising leaders. The cohort will be informed by a variety of community leaders.

The primary focus is on leadership philosophy, skill development and strategy. Each participant will identify real life workplace challenges, identifying root causes and potential solutions through exposure to skills in workshops and peer-mentorship deep dives.

NEXTUp Leaders equips developing managers with the confidence, knowledge, and skills to effectively lead in the new and changing workplace.

This program serves emerging leaders in organizations of all sizes, specifically those transitioning from being individual contributors to team and project managers—and employers looking to upskill and retain these rising leaders. The primary focus is on leadership philosophy, skill development and strategy. The cohort will be informed by a variety of community and business leaders. Each participant will complete a personal leadership project to address real life workplace challenges, identifying root causes and potential solutions.

Applications are open now through December 4, 2026 for the 2027 cohort.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

The post NEXTUp Leaders Cohort Now Accepting Applications appeared first on The Source - Bend, Oregon.