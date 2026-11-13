The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon’s Art Resource Team invites artists to submit a limit of 3 pieces for consideration in the upcoming exhibit in Linus Pauling Gallery from February 7 through April 4, 2027.

“The Color Purple” will feature a variety of original art demonstrating the use of the color purple in painting, textile, collage, photography, or other two-dimensional work.

“I think it pisses God off if you walk by the color purple in a field somewhere and don’t notice it.” – Alice Walker. What does purple mean to you? Alternatively, what is something in the world that may also demand notice?

Please send images to: hummingbird@bendcable.com. Write “UUFCO art show” in the subject line. Early submissions are appreciated, and all images are due by (January 12 by 5pm). We cannot accept free-standing pieces or AI generated art. Your submission will be acknowledged within one week. If you have not heard back within one week of submission, please contact Kristina Ziegler.

At the time of submission, include for each piece:

Title:

Media:

Price:

Dimensions:

Current phone:

Artwork submitted by children and youth under 18 should state the artist’s age and the name of a parent or guardian. Items may be marked “not for sale.” In determining your asking price, remember a donation to UUFCO of 20% of sale will be requested.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

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