A new year of running adventures is on the horizon! Bend Races, produced by Lay It Out Events, is excited to announce that registration is officially open for its 2027 race season, with early bird pricing available now across its lineup of Central Oregon running events.

Central Oregon’s stunning landscapes take center stage throughout the season, with events showcasing everything from Bend’s iconic trails and river views to the towering ponderosa pines of Sisters and the rugged terrain of the Deschutes National Forest.

Highlights of the 2027 Bend Races season include:

Feb. 14, 2027 – Hot Cocoa Run: Kick off 2027 and the running season with a festive, family-friendly event celebrating the holidays, community and the joy of running.



April 17, 2027 – Salmon Run: A Bend springtime tradition featuring scenic courses and a variety of distances, offering runners a chance to kick off their race season.



May 8, 2027 – Happy Girls Bend: A celebration of women’s running, bringing participants together for a supportive, empowering race experience in the heart of Central Oregon.



June 5, 2027 – Conquer the Canyon: Take on one of Central Oregon’s most scenic running challenges, with breathtaking canyon views, dramatic landscapes and an unforgettable race experience. A great opportunity for runners looking to push their limits while enjoying the region’s natural beauty.



Aug. 7, 2027 – Haulin’ Aspen: A true mountain trail running experience featuring marathon, half marathon and relay options through the spectacular terrain of the Deschutes National Forest.



Sept. 18, 2027 – Bend Beer Run: Combine running and local craft beer with this lively 5K featuring beer stops along the course and a fun finish-line celebration.

Oct. 16, 2027 – Happy Girls Sisters: A fall favorite returning with all-new courses for 2027! Participants can take on a scenic trail half marathon or enjoy 5K and 10K courses through Sisters, with a welcoming finish-line celebration.

With races spanning multiple seasons, distances and terrain types, Bend Races encourages participants to make 2027 a year of new goals, memorable finish lines and outdoor adventures.

Early bird registration pricing is available now, giving runners the opportunity to secure their spots at some of the lowest rates of the season. Pricing will increase as race dates approach.

For full race details, course information and registration, visit bendraces.com.

This story is based on submitted information and has not been verified by our news team.

The post Bend Races Opens Registration for 2027 Race Season with Early Bird Pricing Available Now appeared first on The Source - Bend, Oregon.