Authorities Seize 228 Roosters in Redmond Cockfighting Bust

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office detectives served a search warrant at a rural property off O’Neil Highway, northeast Redmond, shutting down cockfighting operation on Nov. 4.

Neighbors tipped off the DCSO with ongoing concerns about the property’s excessive noise, large gatherings and noticeable late-night traffic.

Detectives with the DCSO’s Street Crimes Unit and animal control technicians conducted a long-term investigation, discovering that the property was being used for an organized cockfighting operation.

In executing the search warrant, investigators found 228 roosters confined in cages or tethered to plastic barrels in the yard.

Detectives also seized equipment commonly associated with cockfighting. Among the items recovered were “sparring muffs,” devices placed over a rooster’s naturally occurring spurs to allow birds to spar without causing serious injury during training, according to DCSO. Investigators also found a bladed weapon called a “slasher,” designed to be attached to a rooster’s leg to inflict debilitating injuries over the course of the fight.

The case remains under investigation and is currently under review by a Deschutes County grand jury, so DCSO isn’t releasing names of the suspects at this time.

The initial charge for cockfighting is a Class C Felony and carries a maximum penalty of 5 years in prison, a $125,000 fine, or both. Additional charges may be filed as the investigation proceeds and evidence is reviewed.

The 228 roosters were caged or tethered on short leashes in the yard. Credit: DCSO

DCSO Spokesman Jason Carr told the Source it’s common for these operations to have a betting component. To what degree, and if other charges related to illegal betting are under investigation and pending review by the grand jury, he said.

The roosters’ fate will be determined through the grand jury process. In the meantime, the roosters will stay on the property. The DCSO’s animal control technicians will care for the male chickens, which have been tagged as evidence.

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