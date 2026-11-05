Central Oregon Gives 2026

In honor of this week’s Give Guide, the Source team spent some time exploring the stories of a few local nonprofits.

Click the images below to read each story.

After Silver Rail, Deschutes Children’s Foundation Opens its Doors to BEAM

NAMI Central Oregon Supports People Dealing with Mental-Health Challenges

Harmony Farm Sanctuary Benefits Humans as Well as Animals

Central Oregon Boys and Girls Club Provides Youth Programs Year-Round — And in Times of Tragedy

Credit: Courtesy Assistance League of Bend

Assistance League of Bend Helps Clothe Local Kids, Support Seniors

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