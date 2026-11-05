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Central Oregon

Central Oregon Gives 2026

By The Source Staff,

4 days ago
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In honor of this week’s Give Guide, the Source team spent some time exploring the stories of a few local nonprofits.

Click the images below to read each story.

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After Silver Rail, Deschutes Children’s Foundation Opens its Doors to BEAM

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NAMI Central Oregon Supports People Dealing with Mental-Health Challenges

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Harmony Farm Sanctuary Benefits Humans as Well as Animals

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Central Oregon Boys and Girls Club Provides Youth Programs Year-Round — And in Times of Tragedy

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Credit: Courtesy Assistance League of Bend

Assistance League of Bend Helps Clothe Local Kids, Support Seniors

View the complete list of nonprofits in the Give Guide

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The post Central Oregon Gives 2026 appeared first on The Source - Bend, Oregon.

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