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Central Oregon
Central Oregon Gives 2026
By The Source Staff,4 days ago
In honor of this week’s Give Guide, the Source team spent some time exploring the stories of a few local nonprofits.
Click the images below to read each story.
After Silver Rail, Deschutes Children’s Foundation Opens its Doors to BEAM
NAMI Central Oregon Supports People Dealing with Mental-Health Challenges
Harmony Farm Sanctuary Benefits Humans as Well as Animals
Central Oregon Boys and Girls Club Provides Youth Programs Year-Round — And in Times of Tragedy
Assistance League of Bend Helps Clothe Local Kids, Support Seniors
View the complete list of nonprofits in the Give Guide
The post Central Oregon Gives 2026 appeared first on The Source - Bend, Oregon.