Bend’s retail scene is busy right now—beauty, auto, paint, jewelry, and snack brands are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of sales, styling, and merch roles here.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests find the right high-end makeup, skincare, and fragrance while doing demos and mini makeovers. Great if you love beauty trends, product knowledge, and a fast, guest-focused sales floor.

Employer: Macy’s

Macy’s Location: Bend, OR – Bend River

Type: Full-time, commission-eligible

Salary: Base pay + sales commission (exact rate not listed)

Sell fine jewelry and watches, build client relationships, and earn commission on your sales. Good fit if you enjoy a polished sales environment, hitting goals, and learning about gemstones and luxury brands.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Use both Spanish and English to help retail and wholesale paint customers in-store and by phone. You’ll match products to projects, tint and mix paint, help with deliveries, and keep the store stocked and looking sharp.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support AutoZone’s commercial customers with orders, deliveries, and account visits. This role blends customer service, light logistics, and sales outreach, with chances to step up when the Commercial Sales Manager is out.

Employer: AutoZone

AutoZone Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team on the sales floor, drive parts sales, and keep store operations tight. Ideal if you want leadership experience in automotive retail and can work a flexible schedule, including weekends.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role references $1,900 average weekly sales goal)

Provide advanced salon services—cuts, color, treatments, extensions, makeup, and more—while building a loyal guest book. Best for experienced, licensed cosmetologists ready to push service and retail sales.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (role references $800 average weekly sales goal)

Offer core salon services and recommend pro hair and makeup products in a busy beauty retail setting. Great entry point if you’re a licensed stylist looking to grow your skills and clientele.

Employer: PepsiCo

PepsiCo Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.65/hour + $2,000 retention bonus for eligible hires

Stock and merchandise favorites like Lay’s and Doritos across local stores, starting around 4:00 AM and finishing when the route is done. You’ll drive your own car (mileage reimbursed), work with a set schedule of stores, and stay active all shift.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.