Bend’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from faith-based work to big engineering firms and local entertainment. Here are a few solid management paths if you’re ready for more responsibility.

Employer: Regal Entertainment Group

Regal Entertainment Group Location: Bend, OR

Salary: $24.50/hour (full-time)

(full-time) Type: Full-time, hourly management

Run the day-to-day at a local movie theater: lead staff, handle cash, oversee safety, and keep guests happy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, and free movie passes + discounted concessions.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Bend, OR (within a multi-city team)

(within a multi-city team) Salary: $95,000 – $156,600

Type: Full-time

High-impact role supporting transportation and infrastructure projects with a focus on budgets, forecasting, reporting, and contract management. Good fit if you have 5+ years in project financials/controls, strong Excel skills, and want big-firm benefits and growth.

Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)

Location: Bend, OR

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time ministry leadership

Lead and grow FCA’s local sports ministry by building staff and volunteer teams, fundraising, and discipling coaches and athletes. Best for someone who wants a faith-centered leadership role and is comfortable with both ministry and donor development.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.