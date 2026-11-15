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👔 Bend, Oregon Management Roles with Multiple Openings
Bend’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from faith-based work to big engineering firms and local entertainment. Here are a few solid management paths if you’re ready for more responsibility.
FULL TIME Assistant Manager $24.50/Hr
- Employer: Regal Entertainment Group
- Location: Bend, OR
- Salary: $24.50/hour (full-time)
- Type: Full-time, hourly management
Run the day-to-day at a local movie theater: lead staff, handle cash, oversee safety, and keep guests happy. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k) with match, paid vacation/sick time, and free movie passes + discounted concessions.
Senior Professional, Project Management
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Bend, OR (within a multi-city team)
- Salary: $95,000 – $156,600
- Type: Full-time
High-impact role supporting transportation and infrastructure projects with a focus on budgets, forecasting, reporting, and contract management. Good fit if you have 5+ years in project financials/controls, strong Excel skills, and want big-firm benefits and growth.
Area Director
- Employer: Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA)
- Location: Bend, OR
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time ministry leadership
Lead and grow FCA’s local sports ministry by building staff and volunteer teams, fundraising, and discipling coaches and athletes. Best for someone who wants a faith-centered leadership role and is comfortable with both ministry and donor development.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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