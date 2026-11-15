📢 Students return to Silver Rail Elementary after shooting

Students at Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Oregon returned to class on Thursday for the first time since last month’s school shooting that killed three students and a teacher.

Parents say many families walked their kids in and spent time talking with one another, creating a strong sense of community. School leaders with Bend-La Pine Schools say returning to a routine and predictable schedule can help most kids process the trauma, but each student is being allowed to come back at their own pace.

To ease the transition, Thursday was an early release day. Teachers read grade-appropriate scripts about what happened, and counselors were on site for any students or staff needing extra support. A new full-time school resource officer has also joined the campus.

The district has replaced damaged doors and locks, added privacy screens to some windows, and blocked off the area where the shooting occurred. Before reopening, parents could bring children for a walk-through of the school.

The district reports that over 90% of students returned; others have requested transfers or chosen homeschooling.