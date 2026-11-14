Bend’s still busy and growing, which means steady work for people who can fix, clean, and care for buildings and property. Here are a few solid local options if you like hands-on work and staying active.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.55 – $53.71 per hour

Work on RVs doing electrical, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repairs while keeping detailed records of your work. This role is great if you like variety, don’t mind working weekends/holidays, and want access to strong benefits like PTO, 401(k), and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff.

Employer: Mosaic Community Health

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Likely full-time (not stated)

Likely full-time (not stated) Pay: Not listed

Oversee maintenance, janitorial, security, and vendor work across multiple clinic sites so buildings stay safe and open for patients. Good fit if you have building maintenance experience, like coordinating repairs, and want a role that mixes hands-on fixes with organizing vendors and safety plans.

Employer: Stellar Pro Cleaners

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Other / in-person

Other / in-person Pay: $20.00 per hour

Clean homes and possibly commercial or vacation rentals—sweeping, mopping, dusting, and sanitizing kitchens and baths. This is a nice option if you want a flexible schedule, fuel reimbursement, and light training instead of needing years of experience.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.