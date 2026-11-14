Bend’s sales scene is busy right now, with several roles offering strong commissions and room to grow. If you like talking with people and don’t mind some hustle, these are worth a look.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Estimated $50,000–$150,000/year (base hourly + commission, option to move to 100% commission after 30 days)

High-energy sales role helping customers find the right RV, from walk-throughs to closing the deal. Comes with paid training, benefits, and a clear path to six-figure earnings if you perform well.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $42,400–$47,400 first year (salary + bonus)

Two-year training program to learn B2B sales with a long-standing national distributor. You’ll build a territory, cold call, manage relationships, and get mileage and cell phone reimbursement plus full benefits.

Employer: Bliss Roofing Inc.

Location: Bend, OR (field-based, home office 1–2 days/week)

Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: Estimated $125,000–$250,000 first year, uncapped commission

High-ticket, in-home roofing sales with pre-set, pre-qualified appointments and a company vehicle. You get paid training, benefits, 401(k) match, and a proven system so you can focus on consulting with homeowners and closing deals.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right fit often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.