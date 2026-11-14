Bend’s transportation scene is busy year-round, and a lot of local companies are growing. Here are several solid driving and equipment roles that keep you close to home.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: Bend, OR

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive box and flat-bed trucks to deliver paint and supplies to local customers. You’ll load orders, follow set routes, help in the store, and need to lift up to 70 lbs and hold a valid driver’s license and DOT medical card (or be willing to get one quickly).

Employer: Cascade Disposal – A Waste Connections Company

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.00–$32.00/hour DOE + safety bonus

Year-round garbage truck routes in Bend with early morning starts and 9–11 hour days, home every night. New CDL holders are welcome; comes with full benefits, PTO, boot allowance, and training on multiple truck types.

Employer: Taylor Northwest

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Not listed (heavy civil construction role)

Not listed (heavy civil construction role) Salary: Not listed

Operate a variety of heavy civil construction equipment under a foreman on local projects. This role fits experienced operators (3+ years) who can work outdoors in all weather and want strong benefits like paid time off, medical, and 401(k).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.