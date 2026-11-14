Bend’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with lots of options from travel contracts to steady clinic roles. Here are several solid openings if you want to work where you can also enjoy the mountains on your days off.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (40 hrs/wk, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/wk, 10-hr day shifts) Pay: $3,507 per week

This Cath Lab Tech contract starts 01/04/2027 and comes with day-one medical benefits, 401(k), stipends for lodging/meals (if you qualify), daily or weekly pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (40 hrs/wk, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/wk, 10-hr day shifts) Pay: $3,411 per week

Starts 11/30/2026 with a 7A–5P schedule, aggressive compensation, tax-free stipends (if eligible), day-one health benefits, free CEUs, and 24/7 support. 1 year Cath Lab experience required; no new grads.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract (40 hrs/wk, 10-hr day shifts)

(40 hrs/wk, 10-hr day shifts) Pay: $3,411 per week

Another Cath Lab Tech contract starting 01/04/2027, 7A–5P, with the same strong travel perks: day-one medical, travel and lodging allowances (if you qualify), 401(k), and daily or weekly direct deposit.

Employer: Willamette Dental

Location: Bend, OR (Bend Practice)

Type: Listed as Full-time (30 hrs) , 3×10-hr shifts

Listed as , 3×10-hr shifts Pay: $54–$63 per hour, plus incentive pay

Work three 10-hour days with a stable patient base, evidence-based care model, and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with 5% match, PTO, scrubs, and more).

Employer: St. Charles Health System

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time, evening shift (40 hrs/wk, variable, every other weekend/holidays)

(40 hrs/wk, variable, every other weekend/holidays) Pay: $26.18–$33.51/hr + evening ($2.50/hr), night ($6.50/hr), weekend ($4.00/hr) differentials

Hospital-based tech role mixing IV prep, chemo handling, automated dispensing, and inventory work across multiple sites. Great if you want acute-care experience with solid differentials.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Bend, OR

Type: 16-week travel contract, days, 4×10s (7:30–18:00), no weekends/on-call

This outpatient oncology clinic role focuses on chemo administration, port/central line care, and symptom management. Requires OR RN license, BLS, and 1+ year RN experience; first-time travelers welcome.

Employer: Summit Health (Bend Memorial Clinic, PC)

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Join a large, physician-led multispecialty group with 200+ providers and strong quality scores. You’ll step into a busy primary care practice with Epic, hospitalist support, and robust benefits in a fast-growing outdoor town.

Employer: American Traveler

Location: Bend, OR

Type: 13-week travel contract, days, 5×8s (7:00–15:30)

Ambulatory OR role with no call and about four patient visits per day. Requires OR RN license, BLS, ACLS, Epic EMR experience, and prior travel RN experience; neurosurgical and neurology background is a plus.

Employer: St. Charles Health System

Location: Bend, OR – Medical Oncology clinic

Type: Full-time, exempt, weekdays (8:00–17:00)

Salary: $62,316–$93,454 per year

Lead daily operations for a multi-provider oncology clinic, overseeing front-office staff, billing workflows, and quality improvement. Great fit if you have EMR/practice management experience and want a leadership track.

Employer: St. Charles Health System

Location: Bend, OR – Ortho/Neuro/Physiatry Clinic

Type: Full-time, days , Monday–Friday (8:00–16:30)

, Monday–Friday (8:00–16:30) Pay: $46.00–$69.00 per hour

Clinic-based RN role with no nights or weekends, caring for orthopedic, neurosurgery, and physiatry patients. Ideal if you want steady hours, complex patients, and a team-focused environment.

Employer: St. Charles Health System

Location: Bend, OR (travel to Redmond, Madras, Prineville)

(travel to Redmond, Madras, Prineville) Type: Full-time, exempt, days

Salary: $103,334–$155,937 per year, relocation assistance available (conditions apply)

Lead the Psychiatric Assessment Team across four hospital campuses, with responsibility for budgeting, staffing, and quality. Requires a master’s or doctorate in a behavioral field and 5+ years behavioral health experience.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Travel OT assignment

Travel OT role (often acute or LTAC) with competitive hourly plus tax-free stipends where eligible. You’ll work with one recruiter, get license reimbursement for new states, and clear pay ranges before submission.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.