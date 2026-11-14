Bend’s food and drink scene is busy year‑round, and a lot of spots are quietly hiring right now. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with people, events, or in a fast kitchen.

Employer: Sodexo

Sodexo Location: Bend, OR (Central Oregon Community College)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $20.00 per hour

Lead the dishroom team and keep the campus kitchen clean, safe, and organized. Any shift availability is a plus, and Sodexo offers training, benefits (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k), and room to grow your food service career.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Help run a single Panda Express location—hiring, coaching the team, and making sure guests have a great experience. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals on shift, health benefits, 401k with match, PTO, and clear paths into higher management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group (Panda Express)

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes bonus opportunities)

Own the full operation of a Panda Express store and lead the team to hit financial and guest service goals. External hires start in this role with 12+ weeks of paid leadership training and a path toward General Manager certification, plus the same strong benefits package as other management roles.

Employer: Worthy Brewing, LLC

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Part-time (20–25 hrs/week, evenings & weekends)

Pay: $22.00 – $26.00 per hour + event tips

Be the on-the-floor lead for private events like weddings, corporate buyouts, and community nights at Worthy Brewing. You’ll handle setup, hosting, light bartending, breakdown, and event cleanup, with PTO, tips, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Pine Ridge Inn & Suites

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Part-time (12–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $17.00 – $18.00 per hour

Help guests start their day with a friendly face by preparing and restocking breakfast, keeping the dining area clean, and answering simple guest requests. Good fit if you like early shifts, steady work, and a smaller, guest-focused setting.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are open to training the right person. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Bend.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.