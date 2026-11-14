Bend’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare and service businesses. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid full-time roles open with clear growth paths.

Employer: St. Charles Health System

St. Charles Health System Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time, exempt (Mon–Fri, roughly 8am–5pm)

(Mon–Fri, roughly 8am–5pm) Salary: $62,316 – $93,454 per year

Lead the daily operations of a multi-provider clinic, supervising office staff and keeping schedules, billing, and patient flow running smoothly. Good fit if you know EMR systems and clinic operations and want a stable leadership role in a major local health system.

Employer: Rivers Edge Golf Course

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: $75,000 – $100,000 per year

Benefits: Health insurance, relocation assistance

Run the full operation of a Bend golf facility—course conditions, guest experience, staff, and business performance. Great for a hands-on leader with golf or hospitality experience who wants to blend outdoor work with high-level management.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners / Westside Pet Hospital

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time, salaried (schedule flexibility needed)

(schedule flexibility needed) Salary: $65,000 – $75,000 per year + bi-annual bonus potential

+ bi-annual bonus potential Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE allowance, hiring bonus, pet discount, uniform allowance

Partner with the Medical Director to lead a busy small-animal hospital—overseeing finances, staffing, client experience, and growth projects. Ideal if you love people and pets, have operations or healthcare management experience, and want strong work–life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—roles like this tend to open up again in Bend. Share this with a friend who’s ready for their next leadership move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.