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🛒 Bend, Oregon Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles
Bend’s retail scene is busy with locals and tourists, so customer-facing jobs stay in demand. Here are a few solid options if you like helping people and working on your feet.
Retail Sales Associate – Best Buy
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Bend, OR
- Type: Part-time (listed under full-time but described as part-time)
- Salary: Not listed
Help people pick the right tech, from TVs to laptops. You’ll get training, employee discounts, and access to benefits and PTO based on your status and hours.
Assistant Store Manager – Cannabis Dispensary
- Employer: Golden Grail Group
- Location: Bend, OR
- Type: Full-time, on-site only
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on leadership role in a cannabis shop, helping run daily operations, coach the team, and keep everything compliant with OLCC rules. Must be 21+ with an OLCC Marijuana Worker Permit (reimbursed after 90 days).
Part-Time Manager – Old Mill at Bend
- Employer: Claire’s
- Location: Old Mill, Bend, OR
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed (at or above local minimum wage)
Lead shifts in a fun accessories store, drive sales, and get trained to do ear piercings. Comes with an employee discount and growth potential, plus access to 401(k) and other benefits depending on hours.
If something looks good, apply soon and set a reminder to follow up—retail roles in Bend can fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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