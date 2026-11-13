Central Oregon Community College is asking students, staff, and local residents for ideas on its 2028–38 Facilities Master Plan, which will guide future campus buildings and improvements. A public input session will be held on Monday, Nov. 16, noon–1:30 p.m., at Wille Hall, COCC Bend Campus, with an option to join by Zoom; no registration is required. To get the Zoom link or ask questions, contact Angie Anderson-May at aamay@cocc.edu.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Central Oregon Community College