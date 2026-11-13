Bend’s engineering scene is busy right now, with roles in water infrastructure, transportation, and life sciences. If you’re an engineer (or studying to be one), there’s real variety here.

Employer: Jacobs

Jacobs Location: Bend, OR (hybrid – office/projects + some remote)

(hybrid – office/projects + some remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $171,000 base

Work on dams, hydropower, fish passage, and major water infrastructure across the Pacific Northwest and beyond. This role is ideal if you have structural or mechanical engineering experience and want to lead complex, high-visibility projects with federal agencies and public utilities.

Employer: DOWL

DOWL Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for civil engineering students (1–2+ years of coursework) who want hands-on experience in roadway design, AutoCAD drafting, site visits, and construction support. You’ll rotate across transportation, land development, water, and construction-related projects to build real-world skills before graduation.

Employer: Lonza

Location: Bend, OR (fully on-site)

(fully on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a global life sciences leader and help develop and scale pharmaceutical products from early research through commercialization. This role suits engineers with pharma or formulation experience who want to work on complex drug delivery and manufacturing challenges with strong benefits and global collaboration.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might be a better fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.