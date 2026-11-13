Bend’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, from aerospace to small local shops. Here are a few solid roles hiring in town if you like hands-on work and making real products.

Employer: The Judge Group (for a growing manufacturer)

The Judge Group (for a growing manufacturer) Location: Bend–Redmond, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $115,000 – $155,000 per year

Lead plant-wide efficiency projects using Lean, Six Sigma, and Kaizen tools. This role owns the long-term CI roadmap, partners with production teams, and reports directly to plant leadership, with full benefits, 401(k), and equity options.

Employer: Schock Logistics, Inc.

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: $600 per week

Run day-to-day order fulfillment (labels, packing, shipping) across platforms like Shopify and Walmart.com, and oversee product completion. You’ll also supervise a small team of 3–4 special needs adults for a couple hours a day, with health insurance and paid time off.

Employer: Epic Aircraft

Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $22.00/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Hands-on role building and installing wire harnesses in high-performance aircraft. Training is provided, and benefits include 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for employees, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth in aerospace manufacturing.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.