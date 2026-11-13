Bend’s food and hospitality scene is busy year-round, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of guest-facing and behind-the-scenes work, with room to grow.

Employer: Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Location: Bend, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay with tip pool (exact rate not listed)

High-end kitchen role cooking Pacific Northwest–inspired dishes to pair with award-winning Oregon Pinot. Great fit if you have 2–4 years line cook experience, can handle a fast-paced kitchen, and want growth opportunities plus team discounts on dining, wine, and merch.

Employer: Willamette Valley Vineyards

Willamette Valley Vineyards Location: Downtown Bend, OR

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive pay with tip pool (exact rate not listed)

Front-of-house role pouring wine, sharing winery stories, and promoting wine and club memberships. You’ll need weekend availability, previous serving experience, and OLCC + Food Handler cards; in return you get training, growth paths, and strong discounts in a well-known Oregon winery.

Employer: Blue Water Hospitality Group, LLC

Blue Water Hospitality Group, LLC Location: Bend, OR

Type: Not clearly listed (check posting for details)

Not clearly listed (check posting for details) Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401(k) for full-time roles

Keep campground bathhouses and common areas clean and “guest-ready” (no guest-room cleaning at this site). Good if you like working outdoors, have 1+ year commercial housekeeping experience, and want a role where you move a lot and help create great guest stays.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application this week while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.