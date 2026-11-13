Bend’s schools and youth programs are busy and growing, so there are some solid options right now if you like working with kids and teens.

Employer: Young Life

Young Life Location: Bend, OR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $51,500 – $64,475+ (up to $70,000 depending on education/experience; role expects personal fundraising of up to 50% of salary)

Lead Young Life’s ministry in Bend, guiding staff and volunteers, building donor support, and doing direct outreach with middle and high school students. This is a fit if you have a vibrant Christian faith, at least 1+ year of ministry experience, and want a mix of leadership, fundraising, and hands-on youth work.

Employer: Bend-La Pine School District

Location: Bend, OR (Bear Creek Elementary)

(Bear Creek Elementary) Type: Temporary, full-time (1.0 FTE)

Salary: Not listed (based on Oregon Teaching License and district scale)

Teach music to elementary students and help them grow as learners in a district that centers equity and inclusion. You’ll plan lessons, manage your own classroom, and work closely with families and staff; must hold or be eligible for an Oregon Teaching License and submit a resume, cover letter, and 2 letters of recommendation.

Employer: Bend-La Pine Schools

Location: Bend, OR (Pacific Crest Middle School)

(Pacific Crest Middle School) Type: Regular, part-time (.25 FTE)

Salary: Not listed

Help run intramural activities and supervise students during lunch, keeping things safe, fun, and positive. Great if you want steady school hours, like being active with middle schoolers, and can bring a professional, respectful presence to a diverse student community.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth applying—local employers here often value potential and heart for kids as much as a “perfect” resume.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.