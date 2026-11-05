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COCC Turkey Trot 5K Supports Student Scholarships

7 days ago
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A family-friendly Turkey Trot 5K and Toddler Trot will take place on Saturday, Nov. 14 at the COCC Bend Campus, Mazama Track, with check-in at 9:45 a.m., the Toddler Trot at 10 a.m., and the Turkey Trot 5K at 10:30 a.m. COCC students and staff and toddlers can join for FREE, community members pay $20, and all registered participants receive a T-shirt and breakfast treats; proceeds support COCC student scholarships, and the event is a casual, untimed community run focused on fun. Register here: https://cocc.edu/departments/sports/races

This content is adapted from materials provided by Central Oregon Community College

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