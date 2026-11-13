Bemidji’s healthcare scene is steady and growing, with options in hospitals, schools, and travel roles. Here are a few solid openings if you’re looking to stay local or hit the road.

Employer: LRS Healthcare – Allied

LRS Healthcare – Allied Location: Bemidji, MN (travel assignment)

(travel assignment) Type: Travel / Internship , 40 hrs/week , 13-week contract, day shift

, , contract, Pay: $2,847 per week (plus potential tax-free stipend)

This is a travel Physical Therapist role with steady daytime hours and a clear 13-week timeline, great if you want adventure while building your resume. LRS offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, weekly direct deposit, and 24/7 support.

Employer: Sanford Health

Location: Bemidji, MN – Bemidji Ortho Sport Medicine, 1300 Anne St NW

– Bemidji Ortho Sport Medicine, 1300 Anne St NW Type: Full-time, Flex schedule , 32 hrs/week

, Pay: $19.00 – $26.50 per hour

Dialysis is a tight-knit, relationship-based setting with no overnights, no Sundays, and the unit closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. New grads are welcome, with a 13-week guided orientation and on-the-job training; you’ll work under an RN to run treatments, monitor patients, and manage equipment.

Employer: Bemidji Area Schools

Location: Bemidji Middle School, Bemidji, MN

Type: School-term, 7 hrs/day (8:15 a.m.–3:45 p.m.)

Pay: $27.11 – $27.49 per hour

Work the school calendar in the DCD program, caring for ill or injured students and those with disabilities or chronic health needs, plus screenings and health records. You’ll need a current LPN or RN license; attach a cover letter and resume to the online application.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles in Bemidji tend to open in waves.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.