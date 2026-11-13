Bemidji’s food scene is busy year-round, and a few solid kitchen spots are hiring right now. Good mix of steady hours, growth potential, and local community vibes.

Employer: TKC Holdings / Trinity Services Group, Inc.

TKC Holdings / Location: Bemidji, MN (on-site, inside a jail/correctional facility)

(on-site, inside a jail/correctional facility) Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.00/hour

Perks: $250 bonus after Rookie’s Fast Track, DailyPay (work today, get paid today), medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, paid training, advancement opportunities.

You’ll cook hot and cold foods in a high-volume kitchen, follow recipes, and keep a clean, safe station. Great fit if you have 1+ year cooking experience, can work 7:00am–5:00pm (some weekends/holidays), and want strong benefits plus room to grow.

Employer: Harmony Co-op

Location: Bemidji, MN (in person, 302 Irvine Ave NW)

(in person, 302 Irvine Ave NW) Type: Part-time (16–20 hours/week)

Schedule: Mondays & Tuesdays (10am–4pm or 12–4pm), Wednesdays (12–8pm)

Mondays & Tuesdays (10am–4pm or 12–4pm), Wednesdays (12–8pm) Pay: $13.00–$16.00/hour (DOE)

(DOE) Perks: Staff discount on all products, 50% off supplements, PTO accrual.

Help make sandwiches, salads, baked goods, and grab-and-go meals in a busy co-op deli. Good for someone who loves good food, likes working with their hands, and wants a community-focused, learning-friendly kitchen.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details like hours and duties can often be flexible for the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.