🏥 Bemidji Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With $40+/hr Potential

Bemidji’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options whether you want steady clinic work or a higher‑pay travel contract.

Here are a few strong picks hiring now:

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Bemidji, MN (1705 Anne St NW)

(1705 Anne St NW) Type: PRN, 8‑hour day shifts (hours vary)

PRN, (hours vary) Salary: $19.50 – $29.50/hour

Work with adults needing behavioral health and addiction care in both the Recovery Medicine and Psychiatry clinics. Great fit if you’re an LPN or CMA who likes a mix of independence and teamwork, strong patient relationships, and a clinic schedule.

(Duplicate listing on Indeed points to the same role, so it’s listed once here.)

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Trustaff Allied Location: Bemidji, MN

Type: Travel contract , 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week , 8‑hour day shifts

, 13 weeks, , 8‑hour day shifts Pay: $2,428 per week (package; includes taxable + tax‑free portions)

Short‑term travel role where you’ll plan menus, oversee food prep, and educate patients based on their care plans. Good option if you want top‑tier weekly pay, steady guaranteed hours, and the perks that come with a big travel agency.

Employer: Sanford Health

Sanford Health Location: Bemidji, MN (1233 34th St NW)

(1233 34th St NW) Type: Full‑time , 36 hrs/week, 12‑hour varied shifts

, 36 hrs/week, Salary: $29.50 – $41.50/hour

Perks: Sign‑on bonus available, benefits eligible

Clinic‑based Rad Tech role with chances to work across clinic, hospital, ED, and OR settings. Strong pick if you want growth into CT, MRI, or Mammo, plus a solid benefits package and a sign‑on bonus.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.