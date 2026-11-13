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🏗️ Belvidere, IL Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings
Belvidere and nearby Rockford are busy with automation and machinery work right now. If you’re into designing, building, or programming equipment, there are some solid full-time roles open.
Mechanical Design Engineer – Rotating Equipment
- Employer: CEO Inc.
- Location: Belvidere, IL (local candidates only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design custom machinery and components for rotating chemical processing equipment like mixers, dryers, and blenders. You’ll work heavily in SolidWorks, handle stress/material calculations, project costing, and coordinate with fabricators and suppliers. Requires a BS in Mechanical Engineering and 3+ years’ experience, plus US citizenship or a green card.
Robotics Controls Engineer – FANUC & Allen-Bradley
- Employer: Haumiller Engineering (100% employee-owned)
- Location: Belvidere, IL (onsite, some travel to South Elgin, IL)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Program and troubleshoot FANUC robots and Allen-Bradley PLCs for high-speed automation equipment used in life science, personal care, and food/beverage. You’ll work from concept through commissioning, integrating robots with PLCs, HMIs, vision systems, and safety circuits. Needs 2+ years of direct FANUC programming and strong Rockwell/automation experience. Apply via the Haumiller career site.
Electrical Controls Engineer – Industrial Safety Focus
- Employer: Cindavi
- Location: Rockford, IL (fully onsite; role listed under Belvidere area)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000–$145,000 (depending on experience)
Design and program industrial control and machine safeguarding systems from concept through commissioning. You’ll work with PLCs, HMIs, VFDs, safety controllers, and SolidWorks Electrical, helping make industrial equipment safer and more reliable. Looking for 5+ years in industrial controls/automation or similar.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—apply while they’re still fresh and share with a friend who’s in engineering or automation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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