Belvidere and nearby Rockford are busy with automation and machinery work right now. If you’re into designing, building, or programming equipment, there are some solid full-time roles open.

Employer: CEO Inc.

CEO Inc. Location: Belvidere, IL (local candidates only)

(local candidates only) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design custom machinery and components for rotating chemical processing equipment like mixers, dryers, and blenders. You’ll work heavily in SolidWorks, handle stress/material calculations, project costing, and coordinate with fabricators and suppliers. Requires a BS in Mechanical Engineering and 3+ years’ experience, plus US citizenship or a green card.

Employer: Haumiller Engineering (100% employee-owned)

(100% employee-owned) Location: Belvidere, IL (onsite, some travel to South Elgin, IL)

(onsite, some travel to South Elgin, IL) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Program and troubleshoot FANUC robots and Allen-Bradley PLCs for high-speed automation equipment used in life science, personal care, and food/beverage. You’ll work from concept through commissioning, integrating robots with PLCs, HMIs, vision systems, and safety circuits. Needs 2+ years of direct FANUC programming and strong Rockwell/automation experience. Apply via the Haumiller career site.

Employer: Cindavi

Location: Rockford, IL (fully onsite; role listed under Belvidere area)

(fully onsite; role listed under Belvidere area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000–$145,000 (depending on experience)

Design and program industrial control and machine safeguarding systems from concept through commissioning. You’ll work with PLCs, HMIs, VFDs, safety controllers, and SolidWorks Electrical, helping make industrial equipment safer and more reliable. Looking for 5+ years in industrial controls/automation or similar.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—apply while they’re still fresh and share with a friend who’s in engineering or automation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.