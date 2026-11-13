📅 8th graders will be visiting Belvidere High School on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.

The event is listed simply as “8th Grade Visitation” and will take place at Belvidere High School in Belvidere, NJ.

If you’re an 8th grade student or a parent/guardian of an 8th grader planning to attend Belvidere High School, mark this date and time on your calendar so you don’t miss the visit.