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Belvidere
📅 8th Grade Visitation at Belvidere High School Nov 20
9 days ago
📅 8th graders will be visiting Belvidere High School on Friday, November 20, 2026, from 9:30 AM to 11:30 AM.
The event is listed simply as “8th Grade Visitation” and will take place at Belvidere High School in Belvidere, NJ.
If you’re an 8th grade student or a parent/guardian of an 8th grader planning to attend Belvidere High School, mark this date and time on your calendar so you don’t miss the visit.
More Info: 8th Grade Visitation | Belvidere High School
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